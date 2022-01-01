EMPANADA DE POLLO/ SHREDDED CHICKEN

$4.00

Delicious Venezuelan empanada made with corn flour and filled with our full of flavor Shredded Chicken. The price is for one empanada. Deliciosa Empanada Venezolana hecha con Harina de Maíz rellena con Pollo Mechado de la Casa. El precio es por una empanada.