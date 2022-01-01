Pasticceria Rocco
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
243 Bleecker Street • $
243 Bleecker Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
