Toast

Pastries and Chaat

Indian restaurant with Best sellers like authentic Biryanis, Tasty Curries and best of Indian street food. Plenty of options for Vegetarians and Meat Lovers.

1811 East Fowler Ave A

Popular Items

Masala Egg Puff$2.99
Flaky puff pastry. Boiled Egg sautéed with Spiced Seasoning and baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
Premium Cold Pastry$3.75
Amazingly Moist Pastry. These are French Pastry sizes but made in Indian flavors. Please pick the flavor you need.
Samosa Chaat$5.99
Probably the most famous Indian snack. It consists of fried pastry stuffed with savory filling of spiced boiled potatoes and peas. VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER
Chicken Puff$2.99
Flaky puff pastry. Minced Chicken sautéed in Spiced seasoning baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$17.49
Spiced chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Samosa (2 Pcs)$4.99
Mashed Potato Wrapped in Savory pastry served with Mint or Tamarind Chutney. Savor this with a Sautéed Green Chili.
Chicken Dum Biryani$13.49
Most popular and Traditional Hyderabadi Spiced Chicken marinated with home made spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Garlic Naan$2.99
Garlic Garnished freshly Baked Naan
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$18.49
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Chicken 65$12.99
Tender Chicken Cubes Sautéed in Chef Special 65 sauce.
1811 East Fowler Ave A

Tampa FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
