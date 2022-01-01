Go
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

Indian restaurant with Best sellers like authentic Biryanis, Tasty Curries and best of Indian street food. Plenty of options for Vegetarians and Meat Lovers.

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113

Popular Items

Cold Pastry$3.99
Amazingly Moist Pastry. These are French Pastry sizes but made in Indian flavors. Please pick the flavor you need.
NOTE: If the flavor you requested is not available for that day, we will send a pastry which is closely similar to your requested flavor.
Samosa Chaat$6.99
Probably the most famous Indian snack. It consists of fried pastry stuffed with savory filling of spiced boiled potatoes and peas. VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER
Masala Egg Puff$2.99
Flaky puff pastry. Boiled Egg sautéed with Spiced Seasoning and baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$14.99
Spiced chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Extra Roti$0.99
Extra Wheat Roti
Vegetable Curry Puff$2.99
Flaky puff pastry. Made with mixed Vegetables and spiced just about right. Best seller alert. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$15.99
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Location

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:45 pm
