Pastry is Art

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

601 Silks Run • $

Avg 4.2 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Toast$4.50
9" cuban bread toasted with butter, provolone cheese and ham.
Toast w/ Butter$2.00
Turkey Club$9.50
Fresh roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese on 3 slices of white bread.
Turkey Panini$9.50
Pesto, tomato, provolone cheese, fresh spinach, fresh roasted turkey on our freshly baked herb foccacia.
Butifarra$10.50
Peruvian style roast pork, lettuce, criolla salsa (onions, lime juice and a bit of aji amarillo) on oversize ciabatta bread.
Toast Cheese$3.50
9" toasted Cuban bread with butter and provolone cheese.
Cuban Toasted$2.00
Cuban Sandwich$9.50
Oversized 10" sandwich with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickels, mayo and mustard. Toast to order.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce and tomatoes on a 6" freshly baked baguette.
Veggie Sandwich$8.50
Hummus, mix greens, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, peppers, carrots, alfalfa sprouts, onions and our signature honey lime dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

601 Silks Run

Hallandale Beach FL

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

