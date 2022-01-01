Go
Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

340 E Gay St • $$

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken Salad$11.99
Hand-pulled chicken breast, spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, granished with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$10.99
Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, housemade BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces.
Build Your Own Burger$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties made your way! Choose one cheese and any toppings.
The Chimi Burger$12.99
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado mousse, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.59
Fresy chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded, fried to golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh hand-sliced tomatoes and a bold & zesty jalapeno sauce served on a butter-toasted bun.
Texas BBQ Burger$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, homemade BBQ sauce and hand-cut onion straws on a butter-toasted bun.
Fresh Hot Wings$15.99
1 pound of fresh wings, covered in a chili powder rub, fried with housemade hot sauce served with bleu cheese dressing.
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$12.99
Spring mix topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.29
Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown served with marinara sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

340 E Gay St

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
