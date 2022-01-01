PAT and CARLA'S II
Come in and enjoy!
3218 linconl way west
Popular Items
Location
3218 linconl way west
chambersburg PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Chambersburg Family Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
PAT CARLA'S III
Come in and enjoy!
The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
Come in and enjoy our business casual 1580 Lounge within the Orchards, or grab a seat in the dining room.
Looking for something more? Join us at RELAX Lounge attached to Orchards for a sports lounge theme with live music or DJ's on weekends!