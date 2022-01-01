Go
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

600 Lincoln Way East • $$

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Bambino$5.50
Your choice of toppings
Steak and Cheese$8.10
Turkey and Cheese$8.10
Ham and Cheese$7.65
French Fries$3.25
Mozzeralla Sticks$7.49
10 Wings$13.99
LG Cheese Pizza$12.50
Big Boy$8.10
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
2LG Pizza 1 Topping$25.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 Lincoln Way East

Chambersburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
