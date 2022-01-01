Go
Cafe Patachou

Cafe Patachou Meridian Kessler is open for limited inside dining, patio service, to go and online carryout orders. Wednesday - Sunday, 8am - 3pm.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4901 N Pennsylvania St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Sandwich & Soup$14.00
Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Side of Toast$5.00
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
The Omelette You Can't Refuse$15.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
*typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Green Goddess Salad$15.00
Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing
16oz Coffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Patawich$9.00
English muffin, sausage, hard fried egg, Swiss cheese, pesto mayo. No side
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4901 N Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

