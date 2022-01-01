Go
Cafe Patachou Hazel Dell is open for limited inside dining, patio service, to go orders and online curbside carryout from 8am - 3pm Monday through Sunday.

5790 E Main St.

Popular Items

Side of Bacon$5.00
The Omelette You Can't Refuse$15.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
*typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Yogurt Granola Berries$7.00
Vanilla yogurt, berries, Patachou Granola
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Side of Toast$5.00
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
Broken Yolk$13.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
Waffle$12.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.
BLT Patachou$15.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.
5790 E Main St.

Carmel IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
