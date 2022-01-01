Go
Cafe Patachou

Cafe Patachou on the Park is open for patio service, limited inside dining, and online carryout orders Monday - Sunday, 8am - 3pm. Online Orders can be picked up at the front door.

225 West Washington Street

1 Egg$2.00
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Green Goddess Salad$15.00
Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing
16oz Coffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Yogurt Granola Berries$7.00
Vanilla yogurt, berries, Patachou Granola
1/2 Sandwich & Soup$14.00
Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.
The Omelette You Can't Refuse$15.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
*typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Side of Bacon$5.00
Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
