Patachou Provisions

Pickup for these items will be Friday 2/12 between 11am - 4pm at the Patachou Inc. Offices

4923 N College Ave

Spinach Jalapeno Pesto$8.00
Patachou's Spinach Jalapeno Pesto, 8 ounces. **contains almonds**
Patachou Sourdough Bread - Loaf$10.00
Mild Sourdough sandwich bread, un-sliced.
Quiche - Gruyere & Spinach$24.00
Gruyere & Spinach Quiche, serves 4-6 people.
Shareable Cinnamon Bun$12.00
Giant shareable cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting, feeds 3-4.
French Toast Bake$14.00
French Toast for four, with syrup.
Valentine's Gift Box$42.00
Small bouquet of flowers from Willow & Star Flowers, Raspberry pate de fruit, pink peppercorn shortbread dipped in ruby chocolate, dark chocolate mandiants with crispy pearls, dried strawberries, and pistachio + your choice of Bar 114 cocktails or Champagne.
Christmas Dinner - Everything but the Roast$100.00
Serves 4. Available for pickup on 12/24 from 11am - 3pm. Shrimp Cocktail, Yeast Rolls, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potato Casserole, Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cranberries, Sugar Cream Pie, Apple Pie
Cuban Breakfast Kit$18.00
Seasoned black beans & rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach jalapeno pesto, and two eggs // Serves two
Patachou Cinnamon Sugar$8.00
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
Chicken Salad - 1lb$17.00
1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.
4923 N College Ave

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
