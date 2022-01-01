Patatas Kitchen

Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

A family-owned, family-run Black business, Rob Ben’s isn’t just about serving food; it’s an attempt to give back and stay family and remain in the Bay. Many of the items on the menu are named after family members and various streets and neighborhoods in Oakland.

We serve a variety of comfort soul food such as our famous Shrimp & Grits, Oxtails, Chicken & Waffles, Po'Boy Sandwiches a variety of down-home southern sides. We also have a wonderful bar famous for our Beastmode Margarita.

