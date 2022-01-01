Patatas Kitchen
Classic Home Cooking. Fresh from our neighborhood kitchen to yours.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
3986 Adeline St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3986 Adeline St.
Emeryville CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Hidden Spot - Emeryville
Chicken Wings, Gourmet Sandwiches, Wagyu Burgers! Come in and enjoy!
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge
A family-owned, family-run Black business, Rob Ben’s isn’t just about serving food; it’s an attempt to give back and stay family and remain in the Bay. Many of the items on the menu are named after family members and various streets and neighborhoods in Oakland.
We serve a variety of comfort soul food such as our famous Shrimp & Grits, Oxtails, Chicken & Waffles, Po'Boy Sandwiches a variety of down-home southern sides. We also have a wonderful bar famous for our Beastmode Margarita.
Lovely Day
elevated comfort food. craft cocktails. friends.
Soul Slice
Soul Food Pizza