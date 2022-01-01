Go
Toast

Patatas Kitchen

Classic Home Cooking. Fresh from our neighborhood kitchen to yours.

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

3986 Adeline St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (649 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Chicken Sandwich$13.90
White meat chicken with mixed cabbage slaw, jalapeños, herb aioli, and Dijon mustard on an Acme sweet deli roll.
Roasted Gold Potatoes (v)
Yukon Gold potato wedges roasted with olive oil and sea salt. Vegan.
Quinoa Salad (v)
Organic quinoa with cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley, scallions, and house lemon dressing. Vegan.
Ice Cream Sandwich$2.50
A large scoop of ice cream, sandwiched between two old-fashioned oatmeal cookies, and dipped in dark chocolate.
Herbivore Plate (v)$13.90
Choice of 3 deli sides and salsa verde. Vegan.
Lemon Roasted Cauliflower (v)
Organic cauliflower roasted with olive oil, lemon and sea salt. Vegan.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3986 Adeline St.

Emeryville CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hidden Spot - Emeryville

No reviews yet

Chicken Wings, Gourmet Sandwiches, Wagyu Burgers! Come in and enjoy!

Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

A family-owned, family-run Black business, Rob Ben’s isn’t just about serving food; it’s an attempt to give back and stay family and remain in the Bay. Many of the items on the menu are named after family members and various streets and neighborhoods in Oakland.
We serve a variety of comfort soul food such as our famous Shrimp & Grits, Oxtails, Chicken & Waffles, Po'Boy Sandwiches a variety of down-home southern sides. We also have a wonderful bar famous for our Beastmode Margarita.

Lovely Day

No reviews yet

elevated comfort food. craft cocktails. friends.

Soul Slice

No reviews yet

Soul Food Pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston