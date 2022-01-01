Patchogue restaurants you'll love

Patchogue restaurants
Toast
  • Patchogue

Patchogue's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Must-try Patchogue restaurants

Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

114 W Main St, Patchoge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken a la Vodka Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken tossed in alla vodka sauce topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
German pretzel served with whole grain mustard and nacho cheese sauce.
Whiskey Burger$17.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, topped with jameson infused bacon, cheddar cheese and finished with a whiskey sauce.
More about Tap Room
RHUM image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RHUM

13 East Main Street, Patchogue

Avg 4.4 (2765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Ahi Tuna$13.00
Grade A Tuna, island slaw, ginger soy viniagrette
Veggie Burger$14.00
House made with apricot glaze, guacamole, lettuce
Island Ribeye$28.00
Ginger pineapple soy marinade & roasted sweet potatoes
More about RHUM
The Greenhouse Cafe image

 

The Greenhouse Cafe

101 Hospital Road, Davis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Hot$2.50
3 Egg omlete$3.00
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$8.50
More about The Greenhouse Cafe
Blue Point Brewpub image

 

Blue Point Brewpub

225 West Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzel$13.00
Freshly baked Bavarian style pretzel with everything seasoning
Spectral Haze - 6pk Cans$12.00
6x 12oz Cans / 6.5% ABV / 35 IBU Pouring as a glowing haze is the soft, pillowy IPA you've been waiting for. A blend of Denali, El Dorado, Cashmere, and Idaho-7 hops will indulge your senses and confirm that Illusions are brewed to expand our reality.
Toasted Lager - 1/6bbl Keg$75.00
1/6bbl Keg / 5.5% ABV / 28 IBU Our World Beer Cup gold medal winning flagship brew is brewed with a blend of six specialty malts for a balanced flavor of malt and hops.
More about Blue Point Brewpub
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant image

 

Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant

67 W Main St, Patchogue

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Mozz Sandwich$17.00
Sliced marinated sirloin, melted mozzarella, fried onion straws, ciabatta roll
Short Rib & Cheddar Panini$16.00
Slow braised short rib, melted white cheddar, pressed pita, brown gravy on side
Pretzel
Served with beer cheese, honey mustard and RumChata cream sauce
More about Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream image

 

Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream

410 W Main St, Patchogue, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tina Tornado$6.75
Enjoy soft serve ice cream twisted with up to three toppings.
Ice Drop$6.75
Any flavor of Tina's Italian Ice layered between soft ice cream.
Only Eight Cup$4.75
Only 8 signifies the only 8 wonderful ingredients that make up Only 8 Frozen Yogurt which give you the "8 Healthy Rewards," making it a part of your well-balanced diet.
More about Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream
Sugar Dreams Bakery image

 

Sugar Dreams Bakery

15 S Country Rd, East Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sugar Dreams Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Burrito Mariachi

272 e main st, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Two Tacos$4.95
Quesadilla$7.75
Nachos$5.69
More about Burrito Mariachi
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South Ocean Grill

567 South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (954 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about South Ocean Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Drift 82

82 Brightwood Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Drift 82
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

46 east main st, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (6786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BKLYN French Toast$14.95
Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote
*Contains Gluten
The Bad Larry$16.50
Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, white cheddar, red onion and tomato with avocado ranch on toasted flat bread
Belgian with Fresh Berries$14.95
Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream
More about Toast Coffeehouse
Consumer pic

 

Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue

8 East Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Test
Test
More about Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue
Banner pic

 

That Meetball Place - Patchogue

52 west main street, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about That Meetball Place - Patchogue
Restaurant banner

 

Jardín Cafe

90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Jardín Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue

30 E Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue
Restaurant banner

 

BOBBIQUE

70 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BOBBIQUE
Restaurant banner

 

Local Burger

76 W Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Local Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Chops

38 west main street, patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Chops

