Patchogue restaurants you'll love

More about Tap Room
Tap Room
114 W Main St, Patchoge
|Popular items
|Chicken a la Vodka Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy chicken tossed in alla vodka sauce topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$8.00
German pretzel served with whole grain mustard and nacho cheese sauce.
|Whiskey Burger
|$17.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, topped with jameson infused bacon, cheddar cheese and finished with a whiskey sauce.
More about RHUM
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RHUM
13 East Main Street, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Seared Ahi Tuna
|$13.00
Grade A Tuna, island slaw, ginger soy viniagrette
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
House made with apricot glaze, guacamole, lettuce
|Island Ribeye
|$28.00
Ginger pineapple soy marinade & roasted sweet potatoes
More about The Greenhouse Cafe
The Greenhouse Cafe
101 Hospital Road, Davis Park
|Popular items
|Small Hot
|$2.50
|3 Egg omlete
|$3.00
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$8.50
More about Blue Point Brewpub
Blue Point Brewpub
225 West Main Street, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.00
Freshly baked Bavarian style pretzel with everything seasoning
|Spectral Haze - 6pk Cans
|$12.00
6x 12oz Cans / 6.5% ABV / 35 IBU Pouring as a glowing haze is the soft, pillowy IPA you've been waiting for. A blend of Denali, El Dorado, Cashmere, and Idaho-7 hops will indulge your senses and confirm that Illusions are brewed to expand our reality.
|Toasted Lager - 1/6bbl Keg
|$75.00
1/6bbl Keg / 5.5% ABV / 28 IBU Our World Beer Cup gold medal winning flagship brew is brewed with a blend of six specialty malts for a balanced flavor of malt and hops.
More about Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
67 W Main St, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Steak & Mozz Sandwich
|$17.00
Sliced marinated sirloin, melted mozzarella, fried onion straws, ciabatta roll
|Short Rib & Cheddar Panini
|$16.00
Slow braised short rib, melted white cheddar, pressed pita, brown gravy on side
|Pretzel
Served with beer cheese, honey mustard and RumChata cream sauce
More about Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream
Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream
410 W Main St, Patchogue, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Tina Tornado
|$6.75
Enjoy soft serve ice cream twisted with up to three toppings.
|Ice Drop
|$6.75
Any flavor of Tina's Italian Ice layered between soft ice cream.
|Only Eight Cup
|$4.75
Only 8 signifies the only 8 wonderful ingredients that make up Only 8 Frozen Yogurt which give you the "8 Healthy Rewards," making it a part of your well-balanced diet.
More about Burrito Mariachi
Burrito Mariachi
272 e main st, patchogue
|Popular items
|Two Tacos
|$4.95
|Quesadilla
|$7.75
|Nachos
|$5.69
More about South Ocean Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South Ocean Grill
567 South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue
More about Toast Coffeehouse
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
46 east main st, Patchogue
|Popular items
|BKLYN French Toast
|$14.95
Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote
*Contains Gluten
|The Bad Larry
|$16.50
Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, white cheddar, red onion and tomato with avocado ranch on toasted flat bread
|Belgian with Fresh Berries
|$14.95
Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream
More about Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue
Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue
8 East Main Street, Patchogue
|Popular items
More about That Meetball Place - Patchogue
That Meetball Place - Patchogue
52 west main street, patchogue
More about Jardín Cafe
Jardín Cafe
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue
30 E Main Street, Patchogue
More about BOBBIQUE
BOBBIQUE
70 W Main St, Patchogue
More about Local Burger
Local Burger
76 W Main Street, Patchogue
More about Chops
Chops
38 west main street, patchogue