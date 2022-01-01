Patchogue bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Patchogue restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Patchogue

Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

114 W Main St, Patchoge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tap Tenders$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
Spinach Dip$13.00
A creamy blend of sour cream, cream cheese, spinach, and various cheeses. Served with house made pita chips.
Boneless Wings$14.00
Crispy boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
More about Tap Room
RHUM image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RHUM

13 East Main Street, Patchogue

Avg 4.4 (2765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Ahi Tuna$13.00
Grade A Tuna, island slaw, ginger soy viniagrette
Chili Rubbed Pork Tenderloin$24.00
Apricot ginger glaze, coconut risotto & plantains
Veggie Burger$14.00
House made with apricot glaze, guacamole, lettuce
More about RHUM
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant image

 

Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant

67 W Main St, Patchogue

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered cod, house cut fries
Mac & Cheese Bites$12.00
Deep fried, served with marinara and southwest ranch
Steak & Mozz Sandwich$17.00
Sliced marinated sirloin, melted mozzarella, fried onion straws, ciabatta roll
More about Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Patchogue

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Sandwiches

Map

More near Patchogue to explore

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sayville

No reviews yet

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston