Patchogue bars & lounges you'll love

Tap Room
114 W Main St, Patchoge
Popular items
Tap Tenders
$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
Spinach Dip
$13.00
A creamy blend of sour cream, cream cheese, spinach, and various cheeses. Served with house made pita chips.
Boneless Wings
$14.00
Crispy boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RHUM
13 East Main Street, Patchogue
Popular items
Seared Ahi Tuna
$13.00
Grade A Tuna, island slaw, ginger soy viniagrette
Chili Rubbed Pork Tenderloin
$24.00
Apricot ginger glaze, coconut risotto & plantains
Veggie Burger
$14.00
House made with apricot glaze, guacamole, lettuce
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
67 W Main St, Patchogue
Popular items
Fish & Chips
$16.00
Beer battered cod, house cut fries
Mac & Cheese Bites
$12.00
Deep fried, served with marinara and southwest ranch
Steak & Mozz Sandwich
$17.00
Sliced marinated sirloin, melted mozzarella, fried onion straws, ciabatta roll