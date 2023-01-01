Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana pudding in Patchogue

Patchogue restaurants
Patchogue restaurants that serve banana pudding

BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St

70 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana pudding$6.95
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

46 east main st, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (6786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate & Banana Bread Pudding French Toast$14.95
With caramel sauce
*contains gluten and dairy
