Brisket in Patchogue

Patchogue restaurants
Patchogue restaurants that serve brisket

BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St

70 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SLICED BRISKET$26.95
More about BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St
Del Fuego - Patchogue - 25 W Main St

25 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Tacos$18.00
Beef Brisket. Lettuce, pico de gallo, poblano aioli, Mexican cheese
Lunch Brisket Quesadilla$15.00
slow cooked beef brisket, melted mexican cheese, garlic cilantro aioli, crispy chili spiced potatoes
Brisket Chimichanga$23.00
Beef Brisket deep-fried flour tortilla, melted Mexican cheese, crèma, cilantro, salsa rojo side
More about Del Fuego - Patchogue - 25 W Main St

