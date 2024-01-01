Brisket in Patchogue
Patchogue restaurants that serve brisket
More about BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St
BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St
70 W Main St, Patchogue
|SLICED BRISKET
|$26.95
More about Del Fuego - Patchogue - 25 W Main St
Del Fuego - Patchogue - 25 W Main St
25 W Main St, Patchogue
|Brisket Tacos
|$18.00
Beef Brisket. Lettuce, pico de gallo, poblano aioli, Mexican cheese
|Lunch Brisket Quesadilla
|$15.00
slow cooked beef brisket, melted mexican cheese, garlic cilantro aioli, crispy chili spiced potatoes
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$23.00
Beef Brisket deep-fried flour tortilla, melted Mexican cheese, crèma, cilantro, salsa rojo side