Cannolis in
Patchogue
/
Patchogue
/
Cannolis
Patchogue restaurants that serve cannolis
The Brickhouse Restaurant
67 W Main St, Patchogue
Avg 4.4
(1718 reviews)
Cannolis
$9.00
More about The Brickhouse Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
46 east main st, Patchogue
Avg 4.6
(6786 reviews)
Cannoli Crepes
$14.95
Cannoli filling, crushed cannoli shells, chocolate chips
*contains gluten & dairy
More about Toast Coffeehouse
