Cannolis in Patchogue

Patchogue restaurants
Patchogue restaurants that serve cannolis

The Brickhouse Restaurant

67 W Main St, Patchogue

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannolis$9.00
More about The Brickhouse Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

46 east main st, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (6786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli Crepes$14.95
Cannoli filling, crushed cannoli shells, chocolate chips
*contains gluten & dairy
More about Toast Coffeehouse

