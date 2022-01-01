Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Patchogue
/
Patchogue
/
Chai Lattes
Patchogue restaurants that serve chai lattes
Jardín Cafe - 90 east Main Street, unit E
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$0.00
More about Jardín Cafe - 90 east Main Street, unit E
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
46 east main st, Patchogue
Avg 4.6
(6786 reviews)
Chai Tea Latte
$5.50
More about Toast Coffeehouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Patchogue
Home Fries
Huevos Rancheros
Nachos
Lobster Rolls
Carrot Cake
Chicken Wraps
Cheese Fries
Grilled Chicken
More near Patchogue to explore
Port Jefferson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
Mount Sinai
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Smithtown
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(260 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston