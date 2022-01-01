Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Patchogue

Patchogue restaurants
Toast

Patchogue restaurants that serve cheesecake

Restaurant banner

 

Jardín Cafe

90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jardín Salad$11.99
Baby arugula, baby spinach, GF fried goat cheese, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecans, sweet potato, quinoa & balsamic glaze.
Burrata & Greens$15.99
Burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, pickled artichokes & balsamic glaze
Island Vibes Bowl$16.99
Everything Ahi tuna, brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, hemp seeds, everything avocado, ginger miso dressing & wasabi creama
More about Jardín Cafe
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

46 east main st, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (6786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado BLT Omelet$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar
Belgian with Fresh Berries$14.95
Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!
More about Toast Coffeehouse

