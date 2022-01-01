Chicken wraps in Patchogue
Patchogue restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Tap Room
114 W Main St, Patchoge
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
The Greenhouse Cafe
101 Hospital Road, Davis Park
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$8.50
Toast Coffeehouse
46 east main st, Patchogue
|Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$15.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved asiago