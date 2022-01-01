Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Patchogue

Patchogue restaurants
Patchogue restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

114 W Main St, Patchoge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
The Tap Burger$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
Tap Tenders$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
More about Tap Room
Banner pic

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue

30 E Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bunuelos$14.95
Mole Oaxaca, platano macho puree, jicama,, baby arugula salad
Fresh Guacamole$13.95
Fresh made daily, chiles toreado, Tomatoes, onions, cilantro add esquites $3, Chicharron $3 (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
Salsa & Chip Extra$5.95
EXTRA Side Fresh Chips & Salsa
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue
Restaurant banner

 

Burrito Mariachi

272 e main st, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BYO Bowl$8.25
Healthy Salad$7.95
BYO Burrito$8.25
More about Burrito Mariachi

