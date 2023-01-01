Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Patchogue

Go
Patchogue restaurants
Toast

Patchogue restaurants that serve coleslaw

Main pic

 

Jardín Cafe - 90 east Main Street, unit E

90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Coleslaw$6.00
More about Jardín Cafe - 90 east Main Street, unit E
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

46 east main st, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (6786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Coleslaw$1.95
More about Toast Coffeehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Patchogue

Rainbow Cookies

Steak Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Chipotle Chicken

Fish Tacos

Cookies

Ceviche

Waffles

Map

More near Patchogue to explore

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Selden

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2142 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (474 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston