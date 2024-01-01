Enchiladas in Patchogue
Patchogue restaurants that serve enchiladas
Del Fuego - Patchogue - 25 W Main St
25 W Main St, Patchogue
|Santa Fe Enchilada
|$24.00
Black bean sauce, sweet plantains, melted Mexican cheese, crèma, scallions
PULLED MESQUITE CHICKEN THIGHS | BBQ BRISKET | CARNITAS
|Baja Loco Enchilada
|$24.00
Tomato guajillo sauce, melted Mexican cheese, onion rings, mango BBQ drizzle
PULLED MESQUITE CHICKEN THIGHS | BBQ BRISKET | CARNITAS
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
30 E Main Street, Patchogue
|Enchilada Campechana
|$26.00
Filet mignon, chicken, chorizo, tomato chipotle cream sauce, melted chihuahua cheese, lettuce, cream, queso fresco, cilantro
|Enchilada Vegetable
|$23.00
Chileatole sauce, queso Chihuahua, roasted corn, spinach, rajas, cilantro
(VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE)
|Kids Enchilada
|$11.00
One soft corn tortilla filled with chicken and Chihuahua cheese baked in a salsa ranchera (not spicy).