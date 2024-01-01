Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Patchogue

Patchogue restaurants
Patchogue restaurants that serve enchiladas

Del Fuego - Patchogue - 25 W Main St

25 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Santa Fe Enchilada$24.00
Black bean sauce, sweet plantains, melted Mexican cheese, crèma, scallions
PULLED MESQUITE CHICKEN THIGHS | BBQ BRISKET | CARNITAS
Baja Loco Enchilada$24.00
Tomato guajillo sauce, melted Mexican cheese, onion rings, mango BBQ drizzle
PULLED MESQUITE CHICKEN THIGHS | BBQ BRISKET | CARNITAS
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

30 E Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Campechana$26.00
Filet mignon, chicken, chorizo, tomato chipotle cream sauce, melted chihuahua cheese, lettuce, cream, queso fresco, cilantro
Enchilada Vegetable$23.00
Chileatole sauce, queso Chihuahua, roasted corn, spinach, rajas, cilantro
(VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE)
Kids Enchilada$11.00
One soft corn tortilla filled with chicken and Chihuahua cheese baked in a salsa ranchera (not spicy).
