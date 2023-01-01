Patchogue restaurants you'll love
Must-try Patchogue restaurants
Jardín Cafe - 90 east Main Street, unit E
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Summer Chicken Bowl
|$15.99
Free-ranged grilled chicken, brown rice, carrots, roasted pineapple, pickled onions, sesame seeds, avocado, micro greens & mandarin orange ginger
|Immune Me Please
|$10.00
Orange / Pineapple / Ginger / Lemon / Cayenne / Agave
|P.B & Gains
|$12.00
Organic Peanut Butter / Banana / Strawberry / Oats /
Almond Milk / Grass-Fed Chocolate Whey / Chia Seeds
BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St
70 W Main St, Patchogue
|Popular items
|BBQ WINGS
|$15.95
SMOKED, TOSSED
|BOBBI BURGER
|$16.95
TOPPED WITH PULLED PORK, BACON, ONION RING & CHEESE SAUCE
|BURNT ENDS
|$14.95
CANDIED BRISKET
Buttermilk's Kitchen - Patchogue
76 W Main Street, Suite 102, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Bananas Foster
|$14.95
|Iron Man
|$14.95
|Barnyard
|$15.95
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
30 E Main Street, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Cochinita Taco
|$22.00
Yucatan marinated slow cooked pork, avocado salsa verde, habanero pickled red onions, cilantro (GLUTEN FREE)
|Esquites
|$9.00
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
|Crispy Plantains
|$9.00
Crispy, crema, queso fresco
Blue Point Brewing Company
225 West Main Street, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Lost Apparition - 4pk
|$16.00
4x 16oz Cans / 8.0% ABV / 29 IBU DDH DIPA New England-Style Reimagining of the West Coast style DIPA, Big MO, with Mosaic, Simcoe, Riwaka, and Nelson
|Shore Thing - 1/6bbl Keg
|$75.00
1/6bbl Keg / 4.5% ABV / 20 IBU
A split of Pilsner malt and wheat result in a light body and a touch of creamy character. We add local sea salt for a bit of salinity.
|Summer Ale - 1/6bbl Keg
|$75.00
1/6 bbl Keg / 4.5% ABV / 19 IBU
The delicious, refreshing taste comes from a substantial portion of wheat malt added to a traditional barley malt mix which gives this delicious brew a unique tartness not found in many light ales these days.
Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream
410 W Main St, Patchogue, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Only Eight Cup
|$5.75
Only 8 signifies the only 8 wonderful ingredients that make up Only 8 Frozen Yogurt which give you the "8 Healthy Rewards," making it a part of your well-balanced diet.
|Tina Tornado
|$7.75
Enjoy soft serve ice cream twisted with up to three toppings.
|Ice Drop
|$6.75
Any flavor of Tina's Italian Ice layered between soft ice cream.
Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue
8 East Main Street, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Marinated Steak Tidbits
|$20.62
marinated steak bits topped with blue cheese crumbles & scallions, served with toasted garlic crostinis
|Kidiot Burger
|$8.25
served with choice of crinkle cut fries, house made potato chips, steamed broccoli or steamed carrots
|The G.O.A.T.
|$17.53
mixed greens, goat cheese, avocado, roasted beets, grape tomatoes & pecans topped with grilled chicken
YAAAS TEA-Patchogue -
38 S Ocean Ave, Patchogue
|Popular items
|#Taro Milk Tea.
|$6.50
A sweet drink with subtle hints of vanilla shaken with organic milk and ice. Caffeine free.
|#Mango Milk Tea.
|$6.50
Sweet and creamy mango flavor and organic whole milk served over ice. Caffeine free.
|#Brown Sugar BOBO.
|$6.50
Fresh boba served over organic milk topped with caramelize sea salt cream. Dairy free option available. No customization on ice.
That Meetball Place - Patchogue - TMP Patchogue
52 west main street, patchogue
VIP Room - Idiot Underground - .14 e main street
.14 e main street, patchogue
Rise & Grind: Kitchen & Coffee Bar
240 E Main St., Patchogue
Drift 82 - 82 Brightwood Street
82 Brightwood Street, Patchogue
Sugar Dreams Bakery - 15 S Country Rd
15 S Country Rd, East Patchogue
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South Ocean Grill
567 South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Tres Leches
|$9.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.00
|Roquetfort Burger
|$18.00
Burrito Mariachi - 272 E main st patchogue NY 11772
272 e main st, patchogue
|Popular items
|Signature Stack Cheddar Steak
|$12.50
|Corn chips
|$1.59
|BYO Bowl
|$8.25
Taco Island Patchogue - 208 E Main Street
208 E Main Street, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Pollo Asado (Chicken) Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce
|Fish Tacos
|$4.50
Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
|Taco De Birria
|$4.50
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of barbacoa or carnitas melted mozzarella, onion and cilantro
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
46 east main st, Patchogue
|Popular items
|Delancey Street Omelet
|$16.50
Crisp bacon, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, & swiss
|BKLYN French Toast
|$14.95
Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote
*Contains Gluten
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!
89 North Music Venue
89 North Ocean Ave, Patchogue
Burgerology - Patchogue - 11 Railroad ave
11 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue
Stereo Garden
9 railroad ave, Patchogue
Nazs Halal Food - Patchogue - Patchogue
231 E Main St, Patchogue