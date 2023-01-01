Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patchogue restaurants you'll love

Patchogue restaurants
  • Patchogue

Must-try Patchogue restaurants

Jardín Cafe - 90 east Main Street, unit E

90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Summer Chicken Bowl$15.99
Free-ranged grilled chicken, brown rice, carrots, roasted pineapple, pickled onions, sesame seeds, avocado, micro greens & mandarin orange ginger
Immune Me Please$10.00
Orange / Pineapple / Ginger / Lemon / Cayenne / Agave
P.B & Gains$12.00
Organic Peanut Butter / Banana / Strawberry / Oats /
Almond Milk / Grass-Fed Chocolate Whey / Chia Seeds
BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St

70 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ WINGS$15.95
SMOKED, TOSSED
BOBBI BURGER$16.95
TOPPED WITH PULLED PORK, BACON, ONION RING & CHEESE SAUCE
BURNT ENDS$14.95
CANDIED BRISKET
Buttermilk's Kitchen - Patchogue

76 W Main Street, Suite 102, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bananas Foster$14.95
Iron Man$14.95
Barnyard$15.95
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

30 E Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cochinita Taco$22.00
Yucatan marinated slow cooked pork, avocado salsa verde, habanero pickled red onions, cilantro (GLUTEN FREE)
Esquites$9.00
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
Crispy Plantains$9.00
Crispy, crema, queso fresco
Blue Point Brewing Company

225 West Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lost Apparition - 4pk$16.00
4x 16oz Cans / 8.0% ABV / 29 IBU DDH DIPA New England-Style Reimagining of the West Coast style DIPA, Big MO, with Mosaic, Simcoe, Riwaka, and Nelson
Shore Thing - 1/6bbl Keg$75.00
1/6bbl Keg / 4.5% ABV / 20 IBU
A split of Pilsner malt and wheat result in a light body and a touch of creamy character. We add local sea salt for a bit of salinity.
Summer Ale - 1/6bbl Keg$75.00
1/6 bbl Keg / 4.5% ABV / 19 IBU
The delicious, refreshing taste comes from a substantial portion of wheat malt added to a traditional barley malt mix which gives this delicious brew a unique tartness not found in many light ales these days.
Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream

410 W Main St, Patchogue, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Only Eight Cup$5.75
Only 8 signifies the only 8 wonderful ingredients that make up Only 8 Frozen Yogurt which give you the "8 Healthy Rewards," making it a part of your well-balanced diet.
Tina Tornado$7.75
Enjoy soft serve ice cream twisted with up to three toppings.
Ice Drop$6.75
Any flavor of Tina's Italian Ice layered between soft ice cream.
Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue

8 East Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Marinated Steak Tidbits$20.62
marinated steak bits topped with blue cheese crumbles & scallions, served with toasted garlic crostinis
Kidiot Burger$8.25
served with choice of crinkle cut fries, house made potato chips, steamed broccoli or steamed carrots
The G.O.A.T.$17.53
mixed greens, goat cheese, avocado, roasted beets, grape tomatoes & pecans topped with grilled chicken
YAAAS TEA-Patchogue -

38 S Ocean Ave, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#Taro Milk Tea.$6.50
A sweet drink with subtle hints of vanilla shaken with organic milk and ice. Caffeine free.
#Mango Milk Tea.$6.50
Sweet and creamy mango flavor and organic whole milk served over ice. Caffeine free.
#Brown Sugar BOBO.$6.50
Fresh boba served over organic milk topped with caramelize sea salt cream. Dairy free option available. No customization on ice.
That Meetball Place - Patchogue - TMP Patchogue

52 west main street, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tap Room - Patchogue

114 West Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
VIP Room - Idiot Underground - .14 e main street

.14 e main street, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rise & Grind: Kitchen & Coffee Bar

240 E Main St., Patchogue

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Minnesota's - Patchogue

76 W Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Drift 82 - 82 Brightwood Street

82 Brightwood Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
The Brickhouse Restaurant

67 W Main St, Patchogue

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chops - 38 west main street

38 west main street, patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugar Dreams Bakery - 15 S Country Rd

15 S Country Rd, East Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South Ocean Grill

567 South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (954 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tres Leches$9.00
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Roquetfort Burger$18.00
Burrito Mariachi - 272 E main st patchogue NY 11772

272 e main st, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Stack Cheddar Steak$12.50
Corn chips$1.59
BYO Bowl$8.25
Taco Island Patchogue - 208 E Main Street

208 E Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Asado (Chicken) Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce
Fish Tacos$4.50
Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
Taco De Birria$4.50
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of barbacoa or carnitas melted mozzarella, onion and cilantro
Gotta Empanada - Empanada

52 west main st, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

46 east main st, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (6786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Delancey Street Omelet$16.50
Crisp bacon, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, & swiss
BKLYN French Toast$14.95
Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote
*Contains Gluten
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!
89 North Music Venue

89 North Ocean Ave, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Burgerology - Patchogue - 11 Railroad ave

11 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Stereo Garden

9 railroad ave, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Nazs Halal Food - Patchogue - Patchogue

231 E Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
