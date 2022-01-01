French onion soup in Patchogue
Patchogue restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about BOBBIQUE
BOBBIQUE
70 W Main St, Patchogue
|BBQ WINGS
|$15.95
SMOKED, TOSSED
|FULL Rack
|$33.95
|SLICED BRISKET
|$25.95
More about Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
67 W Main St, Patchogue
|Wings
|$13.00
Our famous wings, tossed in your choice of sauce -
Mild, Medium, Hot, BHB Stout BBQ, Honey Garlic, Habanero BBQ,
Maple Bourbon Bacon or Honey Sriracha
|Short Rib & Cheddar Panini
|$16.00
Slow braised short rib, melted white cheddar, pressed pita, brown gravy on side
|Bricklayer Burger
|$15.00
Our special blend of ground short rib, chuck, and brisket, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato and onions
More about Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue
Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue
8 East Main Street, Patchogue
|8 Wings
|$14.43
served with blue cheese, celery & carrots
|The Meathead
|$19.59
10oz burger stuffed with bacon, mushrooms, onions & cheddar cheese, served on a bishop roll
|Southwest Salad
|$16.50
romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn, red onion & cheddar jack cheese, served in a crispy tortilla bowl with cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with cajun chicken