Grilled chicken in Patchogue

That Meetball Place - Patchogue
52 west main street, patchogue
|VEGAN DUMPLINGS
|$13.00
Edamame dumplings, wasabi soy ponzu
|BAKED MAC AND CHEESE
|$14.00
Creamy shells, crunchy top. Go ahead
|STEAK MAC & CHEESE
|$18.00
Certified Angus beef steak over mac and cheese
Tap Room
114 W Main St, Patchoge
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
|The Tap Burger
|$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
|Tap Tenders
|$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.