Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Patchogue

Go
Patchogue restaurants
Toast

Patchogue restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

That Meetball Place - Patchogue

52 west main street, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN DUMPLINGS$13.00
Edamame dumplings, wasabi soy ponzu
BAKED MAC AND CHEESE$14.00
Creamy shells, crunchy top. Go ahead
STEAK MAC & CHEESE$18.00
Certified Angus beef steak over mac and cheese
More about That Meetball Place - Patchogue
Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

114 W Main St, Patchoge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
The Tap Burger$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
Tap Tenders$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
More about Tap Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Patchogue

Crispy Chicken

Waffles

French Fries

Reuben

Cheeseburgers

Turkey Wraps

Paninis

Quesadillas

Map

More near Patchogue to explore

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston