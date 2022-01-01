Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Patchogue

Go
Patchogue restaurants
Toast

Patchogue restaurants that serve lobsters

Banner pic

 

That Meetball Place - Patchogue

52 west main street, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER GRITS$25.00
Creamy southern grits, all of the cheese, butter, North Atlantic Lobster
LOBSTER GRILLED CHEESE$25.00
North Atlantic lobster, Gruyère cheese, heirloom tomato, lemon butter griddled potato bread
LOBSTER ROLL BALL SLIDERS$18.00
North Atlantic lobster meat, Arborio rice, crushed Ritz cracker, basil infused lemon aioli with homemade chips
More about That Meetball Place - Patchogue
Consumer pic

 

Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue

8 East Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Wontons$16.50
(6) fresh lobster & cream cheese filled wontons, lightly fried & served with Asian dipping sauce
Lobster Roll Sliders$18.56
house made lobster salad on toasted martin potato rolls
More about Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue

Browse other tasty dishes in Patchogue

Chicken Salad

Home Fries

Pancakes

Salmon

Chips And Salsa

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Tacos

Reuben

Map

More near Patchogue to explore

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston