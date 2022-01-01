Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Patchogue
/
Patchogue
/
Pudding
Patchogue restaurants that serve pudding
BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St
70 W Main St, Patchogue
No reviews yet
Banana pudding
$6.95
More about BOBBIQUE - 70 W Main St
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue
30 E Main Street, Patchogue
No reviews yet
Churro Pudding
$9.95
Vanilla cream salsa, house made fresh whipped cream, strawberry culling
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue
Browse other tasty dishes in Patchogue
Burritos
Chicken Salad
Turkey Bacon
Cake
Nachos
Reuben
French Fries
French Onion Soup
More near Patchogue to explore
Port Jefferson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
Mount Sinai
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Smithtown
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(260 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston