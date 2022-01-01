Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Patchogue

Go
Patchogue restaurants
Toast

Patchogue restaurants that serve salmon

Banner pic

 

BOBBIQUE

70 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ WINGS$15.95
SMOKED, TOSSED
FULL Rack$33.95
SLICED BRISKET$25.95
More about BOBBIQUE
Banner pic

 

That Meetball Place - Patchogue

52 west main street, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN DUMPLINGS$13.00
Edamame dumplings, wasabi soy ponzu
BAKED MAC AND CHEESE$14.00
Creamy shells, crunchy top. Go ahead
STEAK MAC & CHEESE$18.00
Certified Angus beef steak over mac and cheese
More about That Meetball Place - Patchogue
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant image

 

Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant

67 W Main St, Patchogue

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
Takeout
Wings$13.00
Our famous wings, tossed in your choice of sauce -
Mild, Medium, Hot, BHB Stout BBQ, Honey Garlic, Habanero BBQ,
Maple Bourbon Bacon or Honey Sriracha
Short Rib & Cheddar Panini$16.00
Slow braised short rib, melted white cheddar, pressed pita, brown gravy on side
Bricklayer Burger$15.00
Our special blend of ground short rib, chuck, and brisket, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato and onions
More about Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Jardín Cafe

90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jardín Salad$11.99
Baby arugula, baby spinach, GF fried goat cheese, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecans, sweet potato, quinoa & balsamic glaze.
Burrata & Greens$15.99
Burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, pickled artichokes & balsamic glaze
Island Vibes Bowl$16.99
Everything Ahi tuna, brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, hemp seeds, everything avocado, ginger miso dressing & wasabi creama
More about Jardín Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Patchogue

Chili

Black Bean Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Tacos

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Patchogue to explore

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston