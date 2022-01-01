Salmon in Patchogue
Patchogue restaurants that serve salmon
BOBBIQUE
70 W Main St, Patchogue
|BBQ WINGS
|$15.95
SMOKED, TOSSED
|FULL Rack
|$33.95
|SLICED BRISKET
|$25.95
That Meetball Place - Patchogue
52 west main street, patchogue
|VEGAN DUMPLINGS
|$13.00
Edamame dumplings, wasabi soy ponzu
|BAKED MAC AND CHEESE
|$14.00
Creamy shells, crunchy top. Go ahead
|STEAK MAC & CHEESE
|$18.00
Certified Angus beef steak over mac and cheese
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
67 W Main St, Patchogue
|Wings
|$13.00
Our famous wings, tossed in your choice of sauce -
Mild, Medium, Hot, BHB Stout BBQ, Honey Garlic, Habanero BBQ,
Maple Bourbon Bacon or Honey Sriracha
|Short Rib & Cheddar Panini
|$16.00
Slow braised short rib, melted white cheddar, pressed pita, brown gravy on side
|Bricklayer Burger
|$15.00
Our special blend of ground short rib, chuck, and brisket, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato and onions
Jardín Cafe
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue
|Jardín Salad
|$11.99
Baby arugula, baby spinach, GF fried goat cheese, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecans, sweet potato, quinoa & balsamic glaze.
|Burrata & Greens
|$15.99
Burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, pickled artichokes & balsamic glaze
|Island Vibes Bowl
|$16.99
Everything Ahi tuna, brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, hemp seeds, everything avocado, ginger miso dressing & wasabi creama