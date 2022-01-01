Shrimp tacos in Patchogue
Tap Room
114 W Main St, Patchoge
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
|The Tap Burger
|$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
|Tap Tenders
|$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
More about Jardín Cafe
Jardín Cafe
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue
|Jardín Salad
|$11.99
Baby arugula, baby spinach, GF fried goat cheese, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecans, sweet potato, quinoa & balsamic glaze.
|Burrata & Greens
|$15.99
Burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, pickled artichokes & balsamic glaze
|Island Vibes Bowl
|$16.99
Everything Ahi tuna, brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, hemp seeds, everything avocado, ginger miso dressing & wasabi creama