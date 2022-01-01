Sweet potato fries in Patchogue
Patchogue restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Tap Room
Tap Room
114 W Main St, Patchoge
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
|The Tap Burger
|$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
|Tap Tenders
|$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
More about Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
67 W Main St, Patchogue
|Wings
|$13.00
Our famous wings, tossed in your choice of sauce -
Mild, Medium, Hot, BHB Stout BBQ, Honey Garlic, Habanero BBQ,
Maple Bourbon Bacon or Honey Sriracha
|Short Rib & Cheddar Panini
|$16.00
Slow braised short rib, melted white cheddar, pressed pita, brown gravy on side
|Bricklayer Burger
|$15.00
Our special blend of ground short rib, chuck, and brisket, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato and onions
More about Toast Coffeehouse
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
46 east main st, Patchogue
|Avocado BLT Omelet
|$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar
|Belgian with Fresh Berries
|$14.95
Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!