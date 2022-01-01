Tacos in Patchogue

Patchogue restaurants that serve tacos

Tap Room

114 W Main St, Patchoge

Marinated Steak Tacos$18.00
Marinated steak topped with fried onions, gorgonzola cheese and bacon jam. Drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.
Burrito Mariachi

272 e main st, patchogue

Two Tacos$4.95
Taco$2.30
Three Tacos$7.15
