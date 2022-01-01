Tacos in
Patchogue restaurants that serve tacos
Tap Room
114 W Main St, Patchoge
No reviews yet
Marinated Steak Tacos
$18.00
Marinated steak topped with fried onions, gorgonzola cheese and bacon jam. Drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.
More about Tap Room
Burrito Mariachi
272 e main st, patchogue
No reviews yet
Two Tacos
$4.95
Taco
$2.30
Three Tacos
$7.15
More about Burrito Mariachi
