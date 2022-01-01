Veggie burgers in Patchogue
Patchogue restaurants that serve veggie burgers
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RHUM
13 East Main Street, Patchogue
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
House made with apricot glaze, guacamole, lettuce
Jardín Cafe
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue
|Jardín Salad
|$11.99
Baby arugula, baby spinach, GF fried goat cheese, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecans, sweet potato, quinoa & balsamic glaze.
|Burrata & Greens
|$15.99
Burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, pickled artichokes & balsamic glaze
|Island Vibes Bowl
|$16.99
Everything Ahi tuna, brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, hemp seeds, everything avocado, ginger miso dressing & wasabi creama