Go
Toast

Patent 139 Brewing Co.

Come in and enjoy!

1949 W Ray Rd. Suite 11

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings$13.00
Tri Tip "French Dip"$16.00
BBQ Nachos$14.00
Freet Street Fries$8.00
Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Origin Burger$15.00
Charred Shishitos$7.00
See full menu

Location

1949 W Ray Rd. Suite 11

chandler AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pesto's Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family Owned Since 1967

Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Shimogamo features a sushi bar and Japanese izakaya-style menu. Our sushi menu is filled with engaging, creative items, fine-tuned for those who are looking for unique experience at the Japanese dining. Our forté is not just sushi, but also the unique dishes that have been crafted by the meticulous Japanese cooking methods.

Pasta 78 - HQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston