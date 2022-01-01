Paterson restaurants you'll love

Must-try Paterson restaurants

Mexico Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Mexico Bar & Grill

246 McBride Ave, Paterson

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Home style chicken fingers$7.00
Homemade breaded chicken fingers accompanied with french fries.
Nachos Supreme$13.00
Homestyle chips covered with beans, layered with your choice of meat, tomato, cilantro, onions & Jalapeños. topped with melted Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese.
Elotes preparados$8.00
2 corn cobs covered with mayo, powder cheese & chili powder.
More about Mexico Bar & Grill
Caribbean Station Restaurant image

 

Caribbean Station Restaurant

274 Trenton Ave, Paterson

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Costillas - Baked Ribs Sp$8.50
Mouth watering ribs which already "fall off the bone".
Arroz Blanco - White Rice$1.00
Res Guisado - Steak Stew Sp
More about Caribbean Station Restaurant
Tutti Mangia Pizzeria & Grill image

 

Tutti Mangia Pizzeria & Grill

676 Main Street, Paterson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 10"$10.45
Pasta Vodka$13.95
Jamaican Beef Patties
More about Tutti Mangia Pizzeria & Grill
Tropical Juice Bar Paterson image

 

Tropical Juice Bar

160 West Broadway, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hurricane Piña$5.99
Awaken your taste buds with this amazing, meal replacement smoothie with real pineapple / real mango / oats/ Whey protein & piña colada. 20 oz
Beef Empanada$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
Chicken & Cheese Emp$1.89
Chicken mixed with mozzarella cheese.
More about Tropical Juice Bar
Caribbean Station Restaurant image

 

Caribbean Station Restaurant

160 W Broadway, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Costillas - Baked Ribs Sp$8.50
Mouth watering ribs which already "fall off the bone".
Muslo - Chicken Leg COMBO$19.99
8 PCS Leg/Thigh, LG White rice, MD red beans, MD green salad, sweet plantains
Pernil - Pulled Pork Sp$7.99
More about Caribbean Station Restaurant
Hacienda Restaurant image

GRILL

Hacienda Restaurant

102 McLean Blvd, Paterson

Avg 4 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burritos
Taco Salad$6.59
More about Hacienda Restaurant
Gyro World & Fried Chicken image

 

Gyro World & Fried Chicken

596 21st Ave, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6 PCS Nuggets W/Fries$4.99
More about Gyro World & Fried Chicken
Affan Mini Market and Deli image

 

Affan Mini Market and Deli

332 Chamberlain Ave, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Affan Mini Market and Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Somos tu peru

94 Market Street, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Somos tu peru
Main pic

 

Lena y Carbon - Market St.

201 Market St, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lena y Carbon - Market St.
Lena y Carbon image

 

Lena y Carbon

21 Mill St, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lena y Carbon
Restaurant banner

 

Mama Elena's - Paterson

395 21st ave, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mama Elena's - Paterson
Restaurant banner

 

Somos tu Peru - Deli

270 Union Avenue, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Somos tu Peru - Deli

