Paterson restaurants you'll love

GRILL
Mexico Bar & Grill
246 McBride Ave, Paterson
|Popular items
|Home style chicken fingers
|$7.00
Homemade breaded chicken fingers accompanied with french fries.
|Nachos Supreme
|$13.00
Homestyle chips covered with beans, layered with your choice of meat, tomato, cilantro, onions & Jalapeños. topped with melted Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese.
|Elotes preparados
|$8.00
2 corn cobs covered with mayo, powder cheese & chili powder.
Caribbean Station Restaurant
274 Trenton Ave, Paterson
|Popular items
|Costillas - Baked Ribs Sp
|$8.50
Mouth watering ribs which already "fall off the bone".
|Arroz Blanco - White Rice
|$1.00
|Res Guisado - Steak Stew Sp
Tutti Mangia Pizzeria & Grill
676 Main Street, Paterson
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 10"
|$10.45
|Pasta Vodka
|$13.95
|Jamaican Beef Patties
Tropical Juice Bar
160 West Broadway, Paterson
|Popular items
|Hurricane Piña
|$5.99
Awaken your taste buds with this amazing, meal replacement smoothie with real pineapple / real mango / oats/ Whey protein & piña colada. 20 oz
|Beef Empanada
|$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
|Chicken & Cheese Emp
|$1.89
Chicken mixed with mozzarella cheese.
Caribbean Station Restaurant
160 W Broadway, Paterson
|Popular items
|Costillas - Baked Ribs Sp
|$8.50
Mouth watering ribs which already "fall off the bone".
|Muslo - Chicken Leg COMBO
|$19.99
8 PCS Leg/Thigh, LG White rice, MD red beans, MD green salad, sweet plantains
|Pernil - Pulled Pork Sp
|$7.99
GRILL
Hacienda Restaurant
102 McLean Blvd, Paterson
|Popular items
|Burritos
|Taco Salad
|$6.59
Gyro World & Fried Chicken
596 21st Ave, Paterson
|Popular items
|6 PCS Nuggets W/Fries
|$4.99
Lena y Carbon - Market St.
201 Market St, Paterson
Lena y Carbon
21 Mill St, Paterson
Mama Elena's - Paterson
395 21st ave, Paterson
Somos tu Peru - Deli
270 Union Avenue, Paterson