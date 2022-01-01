Paterson Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Paterson
More about Caribbean Station Restaurant
Caribbean Station Restaurant
274 Trenton Ave, Paterson
|Popular items
|Costillas - Baked Ribs Sp
|$8.50
Mouth watering ribs which already "fall off the bone".
|Arroz Blanco - White Rice
|$1.00
|Res Guisado - Steak Stew Sp
More about Tropical Juice Bar
Tropical Juice Bar
160 West Broadway, Paterson
|Popular items
|Hurricane Piña
|$5.99
Awaken your taste buds with this amazing, meal replacement smoothie with real pineapple / real mango / oats/ Whey protein & piña colada. 20 oz
|Beef Empanada
|$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
|Chicken & Cheese Emp
|$1.89
Chicken mixed with mozzarella cheese.