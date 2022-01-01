Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Paterson
/
Paterson
/
Cake
Paterson restaurants that serve cake
Chicken Supreme - Patterson
309 Union Ave, Paterson
No reviews yet
Oreo Mousse Cake
$2.99
More about Chicken Supreme - Patterson
Tropical Juice Bar - Paterson
160 West Broadway, Paterson
No reviews yet
Brownie Cake
$2.99
delicious brownie cake sprinkled with pecans
More about Tropical Juice Bar - Paterson
