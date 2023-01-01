Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Paterson
/
Paterson
/
Chips And Salsa
Paterson restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Speedy Wey Restaurant
358 Grand Street, Paterson
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$8.00
More about Speedy Wey Restaurant
GRILL
Mexico Bar & Grill
246 McBride Ave, Paterson
Avg 4.5
(908 reviews)
Chips & salsa
$2.00
More about Mexico Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Paterson
Nachos
Chilaquiles
Enchiladas
Churrasco
Tortas
Flautas
Chicken Tenders
Gorditas
More near Paterson to explore
Paramus
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1893 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(115 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston