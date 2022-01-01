Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Churrasco in
Paterson
/
Paterson
/
Churrasco
Paterson restaurants that serve churrasco
D'Carbon Restaurant (River St.) - 855 River Street
855 River Street, Paterson
No reviews yet
CHURRASCO
$20.99
More about D'Carbon Restaurant (River St.) - 855 River Street
GRILL
Mexico Bar & Grill
246 McBride Ave, Paterson
Avg 4.5
(908 reviews)
Churrasco Entero / Skirt steak
$11.00
More about Mexico Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Paterson
Stew
Crispy Chicken
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
Gorditas
Tacos
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
More near Paterson to explore
Paramus
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1821 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston