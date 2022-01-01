Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Churrasco in Paterson

Paterson restaurants
Paterson restaurants that serve churrasco

D'Carbon Restaurant (River St.) - 855 River Street

855 River Street, Paterson

CHURRASCO$20.99
More about D'Carbon Restaurant (River St.) - 855 River Street
Mexico Bar & Grill

246 McBride Ave, Paterson

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
Churrasco Entero / Skirt steak$11.00
More about Mexico Bar & Grill

