Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Paterson

Go
Paterson restaurants
Toast

Paterson restaurants that serve flautas

Consumer pic

 

Speedy Wey Restaurant

358 Grand Street, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas$12.00
More about Speedy Wey Restaurant
Mexico Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Mexico Bar & Grill

246 McBride Ave, Paterson

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas$0.00
4 tortillas rolled up and deep fried. Topped with Mexican cream, powder cheese and accompanied with a fresh garden salad.
More about Mexico Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Paterson

Gorditas

Chicken Sandwiches

Stew

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Quesadillas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Paterson to explore

Passaic

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1894 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston