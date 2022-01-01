Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flautas in
Paterson
/
Paterson
/
Flautas
Paterson restaurants that serve flautas
Speedy Wey Restaurant
358 Grand Street, Paterson
No reviews yet
Flautas
$12.00
More about Speedy Wey Restaurant
GRILL
Mexico Bar & Grill
246 McBride Ave, Paterson
Avg 4.5
(908 reviews)
Flautas
$0.00
4 tortillas rolled up and deep fried. Topped with Mexican cream, powder cheese and accompanied with a fresh garden salad.
More about Mexico Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Paterson
Gorditas
Chicken Sandwiches
Stew
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
Tacos
Quesadillas
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Paterson to explore
Passaic
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Paramus
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1894 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston