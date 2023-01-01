Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Paterson
/
Paterson
/
Pudding
Paterson restaurants that serve pudding
Chicken Supreme - Patterson
309 Union Ave, Paterson
No reviews yet
Banana Pudding
$2.99
More about Chicken Supreme - Patterson
Caribbean Station Restaurant - 160 W Broadway
160 W Broadway, Paterson
No reviews yet
Arepa - Corn Pudding
$2.00
More about Caribbean Station Restaurant - 160 W Broadway
Browse other tasty dishes in Paterson
Fajitas
Chips And Salsa
Grilled Chicken
Arepas
Burritos
Tortas
Cake
Stew
More near Paterson to explore
Paramus
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1922 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston