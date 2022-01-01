Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tostadas in
Paterson
/
Paterson
/
Tostadas
Paterson restaurants that serve tostadas
Speedy Wey Restaurant
358 Grand Street, Paterson
No reviews yet
Tostada de Pollo
$12.00
More about Speedy Wey Restaurant
GRILL
Mexico Bar & Grill
246 McBride Ave, Paterson
Avg 4.5
(908 reviews)
Tostadas
$0.00
3 Hard shell Tortillas topped with your choice of meat. Spread with beans, Mexican cream & finish with a fresh salad.
More about Mexico Bar & Grill
