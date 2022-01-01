Go
Pates Restaurant

Pates is an iconic Chatham neighborhood restaurant freshly redefined by Chef-Owner Anthony Silvestri. Relying on Anthony's global adventures and time at the helm of some of New England's most influential and exciting kitchens, the new Pates is ready to offer the best things in life:
Great food, good people, and lifelong memories.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1260 Main St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)

Popular Items

Margarita pizza$16.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil
Grilled 8oz Filet$52.00
Butter Whipped Potatoes, Asparagus
Chopped Romaine$16.00
Parmesan, Garlic Toasted Breadcrumbs Cilantro Chipotle Dressing
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Linguini, Garlic, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes, White Wine
Grilled Giannone Half Chicken$26.00
Chive Whipped Potatoes, Sugar Snap Peas, Whole Grain Mustard Sauce
Duck Tacos 3 Per Order$16.00
Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Avocado Puree
Wedge Salad$16.00
Bacon, Crunchy Onions, Great Hill Blue Cheese, Vine-Ripened Tomatoes
Tuna Cones (6 ea)$26.00
Wasabi Foam, Scallions, Ginger, Soy, Sesame
New England Clam Chowder$10.00
Grilled Artichoke Hearts$12.00
Sea Salt, Caesar Aioli, Lemon, Parmesan Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1260 Main St

Chatham MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

