Go
Toast

Patika

Open Monday - Friday from 7:30 - 2.
Located inside the lobby of 100 Congress, behind the elevator bank!

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Curried Chicken Wrap$9.00
curry chicken salad, pickled red onion, romaine, toasted almonds
Thanksgiving$10.00
roast turkey, “stuffing” aioli, spicy cranberry compote, arugula, pretzel bun
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
pretzel bun, bacon, tomato jam, spicy aji amarillo mayo, fried egg
Veggie$10.00
smashed avocado, sweet potato, red pepper hummus, apple, arugula, pretzel bun
Avocado Toast$9.00
sourdough, smashed avocado, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, soft boiled egg, crispy shallots
Cinnamon Roll Scone$4.00
Breakfast Tacos$3.50
Roast Beef$11.00
roast beef, horseradish cream, cheddar, pickled shallots, arugula, baguette
Latte
Grilled Cheese$9.00
sharp cheddar, comte, mozzarella, onion jam, brioche
See full menu

Location

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DRINK

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forthright

No reviews yet

We make honest food from scratch, prepared well, using quality ingredients. In the morning we pour Counter Culture coffee.

Anthem

No reviews yet

Get your evening started with a round trip food journey that starts in Texas and makes stops in the Midwest, Latin America, and Asia. Anthem is a pub that honors American comfort food with lip-smacking Asian and Latin flavors. We feature 40 craft beers and lick-your-plate-clean options for every appetite. Our playful and eclectic digs located on Austin’s Rainey Street make Anthem the perfect place for friends, canoodling, and any other shenanigans you’re into.

Augustine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston