Patinella's Chicken Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 8:30 PM
512 Reviews
$
8595 College Pkwy
Fort Meyers, FL 33917
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
8595 College Pkwy, Fort Meyers FL 33917
Nearby restaurants
3 Pepper Burrito Co.
Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
3 City Pizzeria
Chicago - New York - Detroit
Which city has the best style pizza?
Come try them all at 3 City!
The Speckled Egg Cafe
The Spot for Fast, Fresh, Casual Comfort Food