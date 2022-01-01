Go
Patio American Grill and Cocktail Bar

328 Commercial Street

Popular Items

Fish Taco's$19.00
served with mixed greens
Lobster Deviled Eggs$10.00
Cole Slaw$5.00
Crispy Potatoes$5.00
Lobster Grill Cheese$20.00
Tomato, Jack cheese, bacon
Pork Taco's$20.00
served with mixed greens
Garlic Bread$5.00
Shrimp Taco's$23.00
served with mixed greens
N.E. Clam Chowder$7.00
Add Side of Bacon$3.00
2 pieces

Provincetown MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
