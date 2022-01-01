Patio American Grill and Cocktail Bar
Come in and enjoy!
328 Commercial Street
Popular Items
Location
328 Commercial Street
Provincetown MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Front Street Restaurant
Classic Italian and American Cuisine
Provincetown House of Pizza
Serving Provincetown since 1997
Lobster Pot Express
Inspired by the famous Lobster Pot restaurant in Provincetown. Our menu features quality Seafood, Sandwiches, Soups Burgers & More.
Tin Pan Alley
Come in and enjoy!