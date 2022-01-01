Go
Patio Dolcetto image
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Mediterranean

Patio Dolcetto

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

83 Reviews

$$

322 Cheatham St

San Marcos, TX 78666

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

322 Cheatham St, San Marcos TX 78666

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

AquaBrew

No reviews yet

We are a Texas craft Brewery in the heart of San Marcos. Come enjoy our open floor taproom with table top games, lovely shaded patio, and of course our in house brews! Here, we love our community. Everyone is welcome even your furry friends. See you soon!

Aquarium - San Marcos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Vault San Marcos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Industry

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves in a casual yet fresh and diverse menu that will fill you up without slowing you down. We've got your cheat meal and you're everyday meal covered!

Patio Dolcetto

orange star4.5 • 83 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston