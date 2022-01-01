Go
Banner picView gallery

Patio Isola - 6789 Biscayne Blvd.

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6789 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami FL 33138

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blvd Baes
orange star4.5 • 390
7244 biscayne blvd Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Uptown 66
orange starNo Reviews
6600 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Doggis Arepa Bar - Biscayne
orange star4.2 • 1,657
7281 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Blue Collar
orange star4.5 • 3,639
6730 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Mr.Mandolin - Mimo
orange star4.3 • 77
7301 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Luna Pasta E Dolci
orange starNo Reviews
6815 Biscayne Blvd #101 Miami Shores, FL 33138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Miami

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Patio Isola - 6789 Biscayne Blvd.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston