Patisserie Cafe

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

631 brawley school road suite 406 • $$

Avg 4.4 (618 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
Macarons (french)$3.50
chocolate chip cookie$2.49
Chicken Salad$10.59
Shredded chicken with chopped grapes, finely chopped celery, walnuts, and a mayo-poppy seed sauce with lettuce and tomatoes on a bread of your choice
cupcake$3.09
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
flavore latte
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Panini$10.89
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and provolone cheese with our original chipotle mayo sauce on Italian bread
early riser (bacon and cheese)$10.09
Carnitas Sandwich$10.99
Shredded certified Angus beef with red peppers, green peppers, onions, mayo, and Monterrey jack cheddar mix cheese on Italian bread
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

631 brawley school road suite 406

Mooresville NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

